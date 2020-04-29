Local News
OPP charge Six Nations woman after vehicle fails to stop

April 29, 2020 91 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 25-year-old Six Nations woman is facing multiple charges after a vehicle failed to stop for police and fled the area on Argyle Street South in Caledonia,  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment  said.OPP said on Friday April 24, 2020 at 2:47 p.m. OPP were patrolling the area on Argyle Street South when an officer said a vehicle abruptly turned into a business parking lot, nearly striking a cyclist.When police approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, the vehicle fled the parking lot southbound on Argyle Street south before turning west bound onto Sixth Line, failing to stop for police.Police said they were able to identify the driver and, in the interest of public safety, did not engage any further in a pursuit of…

