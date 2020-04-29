Six Nations Elected Council putting Six Nations police and commission under review; new police chief starts May 1

By Donna Duric

Writer

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)is calling for a review of the Six Nations Police and the Six Nations Police Commission amid concerns of lack of communication and uncertainty over police and commission roles.

Council learned Tuesday night that a new police chief is supposed to take over May 1 after current police chief Glenn Lickers retires at the end of April and one commission member didn’t even know who the new hire was.

Coun. Wendy Johnson, who was newly appointed to sit on the Six Nations Police Commission, said she had a number of concerns about the commission and its governance processes and that she had no idea a new police chief was expected to start on May 1.

“If there’s a new police chief on Friday, I’ll likely read about it in (the local papers) because I have no information as a commissioner and that speaks to governance,” she said. “That speaks to a lack of accountability.”

Johnson said her emails to police commission chair Steve Williams have gone unanswered for two months.

She’s also concerned about the police’s lack of action in response to a large house party two weeks ago on Sixth Line Road in contravention of provincial emergency orders barring gatherings of five or more people to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Johnson said there have been concerns from the community about policing and “about the lack of action with one of the large gatherings that was held a little over a week ago. The police reported that they didn’t have the authority to act.”

Johnson said under the provincial emergency measures act, they had the authority to act on the host of the party. The act calls for fines and/or imprisonment of up to one year in contravention of emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s within their power to act,” said Johnson. “They could’ve been acting on that all along. There are serious questions. Either we want accountability or we don’t. I think this is a pressing priority. For me, it is because we have a global pandemic.”

Johnson was also concerned because the police had no plan in place to deal with the current pandemic. “We have to be ready. As a commission member, I’m not seeing anything – no plan. If we end up with a number of officers down, then we should make sure everything is in place. If they have to have extra authority, we should have that in place. But not one thing has come to the commission and I can’t get any answers from the chair of the commission (Steve Williams).”

She said during the pandemic, council and the commission need to ensure that the police have the authority to do their jobs.

Coun. Johnson further said she was concerned she was not part of the hiring process for a new police chief, despite being a commission member.

“As a commission member, I have had no input and no involvement whatsoever with that. And that is the role of the commission.”

Council had agreed to do a review of the commission and police force but some expressed concerns over the cost.

“For me, it’s about the money,” said Coun. Helen Miller. “These kinds of reviews are very costly.”

She estimated it would cost about $250,000 to do the review and with an organizational review and financial review already underway, the total cost of the three reviews could come to $1 million.

But Coun. Nathan Wright argued that $1 million estimate was not accurate.

“Those (reviews) don’t add up to a million dollars,” he said, and asked council to look into the cost of the reviews.

At least one councillor said concerns about the police are “unsubstantiated.”

“We have unsubstantiated comments made about the police,” said Coun. Audrey Powless-Bomberry. “I am unaware of what’s been happening. Coun. Johnson attended one meeting (of the police commission) and all of a sudden we have this request for a review.”

Johnson said it was “unfortunate” that Powless-Bomberry called her concerns unsubstantiated and that she had a number of unanswered emails from the commission chair proving her concerns.

“I’ve tried over and over and over to raise issues with the chair of the commission,” said Johnson, to no avail.

Coun. Miller said she didn’t think it was urgent to conduct a police review during the current pandemic.

“I don’t know the urgency. The police are still going to be here. What is the urgency to do that now? Why can’t we wait till later, after we get these other reviews done? The organizational review should be the priority. We need to know where the money is coming from. I’m concerned about the money because I know we don’t have a lot of money, especially with this pandemic going on. This is not an urgent issue for me.”

Another councillor said it was the right time to conduct a review.

“I think it’s a prime time to do it,” said Coun. Sherri-lyn Hill-Pierce. “The community deserves it.”

The Turtle Island News has reached out to elected council for comments on the hiring of a new police chief. More to come.

