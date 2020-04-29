STAY HOME We’re not there yet, cases up to 11

Two new Covid-19 cases at Six Nations; first case at New Credit By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations of the Grand River has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, which neighbours Six Nations, has just announced its first case. “We want to thank members for being diligent and practising social distancing yet even with this, we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community,” MCFN wrote in a statement. “We want the community and members to know this person is in quarantine and under the supervision of Public Health.” Due to confidentiality reasons, MCFN said it will not be revealing the identity of the person. Public health is taking steps to notify those who have come into contact with that individual,…



