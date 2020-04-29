Time to put in flood plan and open businesses

We’re not there yet but we can see light at the end of the tunnel. In an interview with Turtle Island News Elected Chief Mark Hill outlined how his council is looking to get Six Nations back to work. He admits it won’t happen over night, nor will it happen all at once. Instead he says it will likely take the form of a phased in process following Ontario’s lead. Any plans to open schools at Six Nations will likely be put to the wayside since local parents are highly unlikely to send their children back to school when there may be only days left in the school year or just won’t put their children’s health at risk. SNEC may be able to start bringing band employees back to work…
