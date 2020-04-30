Daily
National News

Brantford police seeking help in locating missing man

April 30, 2020 60 views

Randy Mansell missing. (Brantford Police supplied photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing Monday, April 27th, 2020 who hasn’t been seen since June of 2019.

Randy Mansell, 36,  was reported missing to the Brantford Police Service.  He was last seen by family during June of 2019.
He is described as a 36 year old male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds, medium build with short auburn hair and blue eyes.
The Brantford Police are seeking public assistance in locating Randy Mansell to confirm his wellbeing. Anyone with knowledge of MANSELL’S whereabouts is asked to call Detective Matt ROBERTS at 519-756-7050 ext. 2273.

