Six Nations man facing impaired driving and drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 21 year old Six Nations man is facing an impaired driving charge after police driving north on Chiefswood Road between 5th Line and 6th Line Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, in an unmarked police vehicle were cut off by another vehicle.

Police spotted a blue coloured BMW SUV travelling in the same direction along Chiefwood Road when thehe suspect vehicle entered the southbound lane and passed, cutting off the police vehicle at Chiefswood Gas while approaching oncoming traffic.

Police said the vehicle turned east onto 6th Line Road and turned into a private lane way on 6th Line Road. The officer was concerned for other motorists and followed the vehicle into the lane way and blocked the vehicle in at the garage.

Police approached the vehicle and opened the driver’s side door; where, they said they found a man with signs of impairment . The man had red glossy eyes and the odour of an alcoholic beverage was coming from his breath. Police also observed an open bottle of beer inside the vehicle. Police said after exiting the vehicle – the man was observed to be unsteady on his feet.

He was taken into custody and arrested by police.

During the continued investigation police observed a white powder substance on the man, and believed it to be cocaine.

Police charged Ty Tanner Burke Doolittle, 21, of Ohsweken with :

Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle, Over 80 mgs and Possession of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Doolittle was later released on an Undertaking with a court date of July 9th 2020.

