Mississauga of Credit First Nation woman facing impaired driving charges

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 27-year-old Mississauga of the Credit First Nation woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment investigated a traffic complaint on Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

OPP responded to Argyle Street South to investigate a traffic complaint Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 4 p.m..where they located the vehicle and while speaking with the driver signs of impairment were detected and the driver was placed under arrest. Further investigation determined the driver was three times over the legal limit.

OPP charged Ashley Banner, 27, of the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice