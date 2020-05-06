Bread and Cheese is on

By Lynda Powless Editor As to whether Saturday’s vehicle ID event was a COVID-19 practice run for the coming annual Bread and Cheese event Elected Chief Mark Hill said “I think we have an even better plan for Bread and Cheese.” He said while handing out Vehicle Passes Saturday Bread and Cheese was on everyone’s minds. “People in their cars were laughing saying where is the Bread and Cheese? We should have done this today. But to be honest I think we have an even better plan for Bread and Cheese.” The May event marks what has become known as “Bread and Cheese Day” at Six Nations. It began, during the reign of Queen Victoria. On her birthday Queen Victoria provided gifts to Six Nations. She ordered Six Nations people,…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice