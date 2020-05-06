COVID-19
New pass system for Six Nations checkpoints

May 6, 2020 111 views
Elected Chief Mark HIll hands out passes to a long line of waiting cars Saturday at the Six Nations Bingo Hall. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers The lines would wind down Pauline Johnson Road to Highway 54 over the weekend with Six Nations cars all waiting to get their new pass allowing entry to the community. Six Nations Elected Council instituted a new vehicle ID pass system for motorists coming on and off the reserve this past weekend. The new vehicle ID comes as the community goes into its fifth week of restricting access to outside visitors in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the territory. Laminated passes with barcodes have been mailed to homes on the reserve designating motorists as residents of Six Nations. Separate passes for non-resident workers were also developed. Anyone not receiving a pass in the mail was able to pick one…

