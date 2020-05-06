Local News
ticker

Six Nations police review; police commission hasn’t chosen new police chief

May 6, 2020 90 views

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for a review of the Six Nations Police and the Six Nations Police Commission amid concerns of lack of communication and uncertainty over police and commission roles. Council was told last Tuesday night that a new police chief is supposed to take over May 1 after current police chief Glenn Lickers retires at the end of April and one commission member didn’t even know who the new hire was. However Turtle Island News has learned that no new chief of police has been chosen and current Police Chief Glenn Lickers will be staying on until one is chosen. For the past two years the commission, who decided to promote from within, has considered two officers, Dave Smoke…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

COVID 19 outbreak in northern Saskatchewan ‘of concern:’ top health officer 

May 6, 2020 27

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA -Canada’s chief public health officer says a COVID-19 outbreak…

Read more
Daily

Kashechewan residents fearing COVID 19 head to camps to avoid flood waters 

May 6, 2020 32

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Residents of a First Nation in northern Ontario threatened…

Read more