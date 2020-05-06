Six Nations police review; police commission hasn’t chosen new police chief

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for a review of the Six Nations Police and the Six Nations Police Commission amid concerns of lack of communication and uncertainty over police and commission roles. Council was told last Tuesday night that a new police chief is supposed to take over May 1 after current police chief Glenn Lickers retires at the end of April and one commission member didn’t even know who the new hire was. However Turtle Island News has learned that no new chief of police has been chosen and current Police Chief Glenn Lickers will be staying on until one is chosen. For the past two years the commission, who decided to promote from within, has considered two officers, Dave Smoke…



