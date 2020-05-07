Six Nations woman facing charges after speeds through checkpoint

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 19-year-old Six Nations woman is facing a series of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving after speeding through a manned checkpoint Wednesday.

Six Nations Police said they responded Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to a report of a motor vehicle that had driven through the checkpoint at 2nd Line Road and Tuscarora Road. The vehicle, a hatchback, being driven by a woman, had been spotted travelling at a high rate of speed in the Third Line Road and Cayuga Road area.

Checkpoint Security described the vehicle to be a grey/silver Subaru Hatchback. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on 3rd Line Road. A woman exited the vehicle and approached police. Police said the woman showed sign’s of being impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

The vehicle sustained front end damage and had evidence of being involved in an accident. Alcohol located inside the vehicle was seized by Police.

Chyaene Seth, 19, of Ohsweken is facing Criminal charges of:

– Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

– Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle

– Over 80mgs while Operating Motor Vehicle

She was released on an Undertaking with a court date of May 29th, 2020.

Add Your Voice