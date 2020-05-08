Bread and Cheese coming to Six Nations homes, Council asking crowds to stay away

Six Nations annual Break and Cheese won’t see crowds this year instead it will be delivered to individual homes. (2019 File Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council is adapting the annual beloved Bread and Cheese tradition to allow residents to still get a bite of the tasty treats they look forward to every year.

Instead of the huge gathering at the Gaylord Powless Arena, complete with a parade and midway full of rides during the Victoria Day weekend, Bread and Cheese is coming to residents’ homes.

“That bread and cheese is cancelled,” said Coun. Nathan Wright, referring to the annual celebration replete with huge crowds and camaraderie. “We will not jeopardize our community. But in light of the new normal, we have strategized what we can do.” Councillor Wright was filling in for Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill who was not available for the announcement Friday (May 8, 2020) morning.

There has been a lot of sadness over the cancellation of such a beloved event expressed on social media so instead, council, “wanted to do something positive,” said Coun. Wright.

“We are going to bring the bread and cheese to you,” he said, while observing health and safety guidelines in light of the current pandemic.

Councillors are expected to use face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distancing while delivering bread and cheese directly to residents’ homes.

Volunteers from the Six Nations Agricultural Society as well as the Six Nations Farmers’ Association are donating their time and equipment, providing trucks and trailers to assist with the community delivery.

Refrigerated vans will keep the food fresh while the deliveries take place.

Each household will receive one bagged loaf of bread and a 2.5 lb. block of cheese that will be individually bagged, as well.

“We cannot leave multiple loaves or blocks at each household,” said Coun. Wright.

He asked residents to place a bucket or cooler at the end of their laneway to receive the bread and cheese delivery and that a family member be close by during the delivery.

“We will not leave bread and cheese unless we see a container and a person that the container belongs to.”

Council is asking for pets to be taken care of or secured “so they do not eat the bread and cheese before you do,” and also, for volunteer safety, so that they are not attacked during the deliveries.

“We’re asking for the community’s cooperation in this,” said Coun. Wright.

The deliveries will begin at 9 a.m. on May 18 in Ohsweken.

“We will do our best to advertise the route on an on-going basis using social media and other forms of communication,” he said.

On the day of delivery, Council is asking community members to decorate their lawns and put out signs honouring front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d love to see what you come up…and we’ll be taking pictures throughout the day,” said Coun. Wright. “This is all about community spirit. It’s about lifting the community up.”

Councillors Michelle Bomberry and Wendy Johnson will be donating a vegetable plant to each household during the Bread and Cheese deliveries, as well.

“This might not be perfect but we’re doing our best to bring Bread and Cheese to you,” said Coun. Wright.

Outside Six Nations members are asked not to come to the community to obtain bread and cheese this year, he said, and large gatherings during the long weekend are also discouraged.

“Six feet at Six Nations is still in effect.”

