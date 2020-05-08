Business
National News

Canada lost three million jobs since pandemic began

May 8, 2020 44 views

Canada lost almost two million jobs in April; jobless rate soars to 13%  and one million jobs lost in March

US lost 20.5 million in April.. jobless rate hits 14%

OTTAWA-REUTERS —  Canada lost a record-breaking 2.0 million jobs in April while the unemployment rate surged to a near-high 13.0 per cent, official data showed on Friday, showing how much damage coronavirus-related shutdowns have done to the economy.

The numbers were not as bad as markets had feared. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of 4 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent, up from the 7.8 per cent seen in March, when 1 million jobs were lost.

Most non-essential businesses have been shut since mid-March as officials urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but in recent weeks, some of the 10 Canadian provinces have started to gradually reopen their economies.

“Almost all (97.0 per cent) of the newly-unemployed were on temporary layoff … indicating that they expected to return to their former employer as the shutdown is relaxed,” Statscan said in a commentary.  HIt the hardest were women.

The record for the highest unemployment rate since Statscan adopted their current labour force model in January 1976 was the 13.1 per cent seen in December 1982.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation, Metis, Inuit leaders concerned about Indigenous COVID 19 outbreaks 

May 8, 2020 30

OTTAWA-First Nations,  Inuit and Metis leaders are raising concern about a growing number of outbreaks of…

Read more
COVID-19

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath: Women are bearing the brunt of the economic pain dished out by COVID-19

May 8, 2020 39

Andrea Horwath, Ontario NDP leader QUEEN’S PARK – The latest job numbers released Friday revealed that…

Read more

Leave a Reply