Canada lost three million jobs since pandemic began

The numbers were not as bad as markets had feared. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of 4 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent, up from the 7.8 per cent seen in March, when 1 million jobs were lost.

Most non-essential businesses have been shut since mid-March as officials urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but in recent weeks, some of the 10 Canadian provinces have started to gradually reopen their economies.

“Almost all (97.0 per cent) of the newly-unemployed were on temporary layoff … indicating that they expected to return to their former employer as the shutdown is relaxed,” Statscan said in a commentary. HIt the hardest were women.

The record for the highest unemployment rate since Statscan adopted their current labour force model in January 1976 was the 13.1 per cent seen in December 1982.