Brantford City Police join police forces nation-wide in kicking off Police Week

(BRANTFORD, ON) Press Release May 11, 2020– The Brantford Police Service is joining police services across Ontario and Canada in kicking off Police Week (#PoliceWeekON), a celebration of the work our front-line police officers, 9-1-1 communicators, civilian staff, and all members of our police service do to keep our citizens safe and healthy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, Police Week runs from May 10 to 16, 2020. The theme in Ontario for the week is Leading the Way to Safer Communities, which focuses on the many ways that our police members help promote the safety and well-being of everyone in our communities.

“Police Week was first observed in 1970 and coincides with the Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is recognized internationally on May 15. While the Covid-19 pandemic means that our police personnel will not be able to go out into our communities and engage with members of the community as they have traditionally done during Police Week, we invite the public to reach out through social media or other means that use appropriate social distancing to thank our police officers and members for all they do to keep our communities safe”, said Robin Matthews-Osmond, Corporate Communications Manager.

Throughout this week, Brantford Police Service will be highlighting the many ways in which our members are serving our citizens, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ll also be acknowledging how our members are working closely with health care professionals and other first responders in our community to protect our citizens during this pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, our police officers have literally been putting their lives on the line in serving our community,” said Robin Matthews-Osmond, Corporate Communications Manager. “They have worked hard with health care professionals and other first responders to keep residents safe during this unprecedented health challenge. During Police Week, we encourage community members to say ‘Thank You!’ to our hardworking officers and police personnel.”

The annual Police Week in Ontario is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General. It is part of a national effort across Canada led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to recognize and honour the work of police service members.

