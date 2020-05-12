Ontario extending Declaration of Emergency as moves to open economy

TORONTO — The Ontario government is extending the Declaration of Emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. in a move to contain COVID-19 while gradually re-opening businesses, services and amenities.

The province says it wants to ensure it has the necessary tools and health care capacity to contain COVID-19, while gradually reopening the economy and services.

Passed during a special sitting of the Ontario Legislature today, the Declaration of Emergency has been extended until June 2. The declaration will allow Ontario to continue to enforce current emergency orders, such as restricting retirement and long-term care home employees from working in more than one facility and prohibiting events and gatherings of more than five people. Since the emergency was first declared on March 17, the government has taken over 150 actions to help protect individuals, families, and businesses from the impacts of COVID-19.

A full list of emergency orders can be found on the e-Laws website, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Add Your Voice