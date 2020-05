Scuffle between vehicles at Ohsweken drive-thru

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-No charges have been laid after reports of a scuffle between two motorists in the drive-thru at the Ohsweken Tim Hortons, with reports that even a suspected gun was brandished at one point.

Six Nations Police went to the Tim Hortons on Chiefswood Road at 10:13 a.m. this morning (Tuesday) regarding reports one of the vehicles in the drive-thru was trying to ram the other.

Police said they also received information that a male from one of the vehicles had a handgun.

Police surrounded the Tim Hortons and contained the suspect vehicle and detained the male driver who was suspected to have a gun. Upon investigation, police found the man did not have a handgun.

Police said he was instead taking a picture with his phone of the other vehicle involved in the altercation.

No charges were laid and both vehicles and drivers left the area without incident.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page