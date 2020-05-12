Scuffle between vehicles at Ohsweken drive-thru

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-No charges have been laid after reports of a scuffle between two motorists in the drive-thru at the Ohsweken Tim Hortons, with reports that even a suspected gun was brandished at one point.

Six Nations Police went to the Tim Hortons on Chiefswood Road at 10:13 a.m. this morning (Tuesday) regarding reports one of the vehicles in the drive-thru was trying to ram the other.

Police said they also received information that a male from one of the vehicles had a handgun.

Police surrounded the Tim Hortons and contained the suspect vehicle and detained the male driver who was suspected to have a gun. Upon investigation, police found the man did not have a handgun.

Police said he was instead taking a picture with his phone of the other vehicle involved in the altercation.

No charges were laid and both vehicles and drivers left the area without incident.

