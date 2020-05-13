COVID-19 means Bread and Cheese coming to you

By Donna Duric Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council is adapting the annual beloved Bread and Cheese tradition to allow residents to still get a bite of the tasty treats they look forward to every year. Instead of the huge gathering at the Gaylord Powless Arena, complete with a parade and midway full of rides during the Victoria Day weekend, Bread and Cheese is coming to residents’ homes. “That bread and cheese is cancelled,” said Coun. Nathan Wright, referring to the annual celebration replete with huge crowds and camaraderie. “We will not jeopardize our community. But in light of the new normal, we have strategized what we can do.” There has been a lot of sadness over the cancellation of such…
