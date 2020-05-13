Local News
Happy Mother’s Day

May 13, 2020 83 views
COVID-19 may be here but Six Nations people didn’t forget the elders at the Iroquois Lodge when it came to Mother’s Day Sunday. A parade of decorated vehicles showed up wishing them a Happy Mothers Day. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

