New generator for alternative treatment centre at Community Hall

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations has rented a generator capable of powering hospital beds in the event of a power outage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The generator is ready to go at the Six Nations Community Hall, at a cost of $27,000 a month or $324,000 a year. “It’s in relation to just being prepared,” Six Nations Public Works Director Michael Montour told elected council during a meeting on Zoom last Tuesday. The community hall is capable of being converted to an alternative care site for sick COVID-19 patients, said Montour, and the generator would help those patients, in addition to powering the current call centre and testing centre operating out of the community hall. “It’s something that’s needed in response to the current pandemic,” he said. The funding…



