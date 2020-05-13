Six Nations Elected Council spends $1.4 million on COVID-19; seeks community donations

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council has spent a little over $1.4 million on COVID-19 expenses as of the end of April and they’re now seeking community and business donations to further fund its pandemic response.

In a press release Wednesday, SNEC asked businesses and individuals who have made it through the pandemic in “good health” and “good fortune” to consider donating to its pandemic relief fund via electronic funds transfer.

The funds will be used to buy medical supplies, food, and other basic necessities “to make sure we are all able to focus on healing and recovering together.”

SNEC said it created the relief fund to help ease the increasing financial burden on council since declaring a community emergency on Mar. 12.

“Our response to the COVID-19 has demonstrated our autonomy and the self-determination we rightfully hold over the future and well-being of our members,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “Working with our Emergency Control Group and guided by our own emergency response plan, we have been steps ahead of our provincial and federal partners in our response to the global pandemic.”

The federal government has provided Six Nations with $2.2 million to help in its pandemic response. Six Nations has spent $1.4 million of that funding so far:

-$456,511.24 on inventory

-$312,366.96 in “pandemic pay”

-$258,692.07 on security checkpoints (Six Nations closed its borders to outside visitors on Mar. 28)

-$109,497.69 on food

-$106,539.33 on the COVID-19 call centre

-$60,235 on water for the community

-$48,183.42 on emergency housing (deferral of loan and rent payments)

-$60,458.58 on communications and advertising

-$21,212.50 on childcare for essential services staff

That leaves $800,000 from the $2.2 million federal pandemic response contribution provided to Six Nations.

The press release noted elected council needs more funding immediately.

“The SNGREC could not wait for funds to start flowing from Ontario and Canada to take decisive action, noting that the funding they eventually receive does not come close to covering the life-saving measures.”

Elected Chief Mark Hill said, “We had to make some tough decisions around the allocation of our community’s resources in the face of this outside threat. We’re increasingly feeling the effects of those decisions at all levels of our community, but we know it’s a small price to pay to protect the health and lives of our members.”

Elected Council said it’s hoping its partners and allies within and outside of the community will similarly step up to help with the ongoing COVID-19 emergency response by donating to the Six Nations COVID Relief Fund.

Donations made to the Six Nations COVID Relief Fund will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, medical supplies – including equipment to maintain essential pandemic operations – as well as food and necessities for community members who are facing financial challenges.

The fund is being administered by the Royal Bank of Canada and contributions can be made through electronic funds transfer (EFT) and electronic banking email at: covidrelief@sixnations.ca.

Add Your Voice