Two Ohsweken people charged after police raid Six Nations house

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police Service ‘s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) have charged two Ohsweken people after executing a Drug Search Warrant at a Fourth Line residence May 13th, 2020 at 9:02 a.m..

Upon arrival police spotted a man attempt to enter the residence and then continue to flee around the side of the home, where he was taken into custody. Police said a woman was located inside a vehicle in the lane way, and cocaine was located on the hood of the car.

Ogwadeni:deo (CAS) attended and assisted with a young child that was present at the property.

A search of the residence revealed:

– .22 calibre rifle

– .22 calibre clip

– .22 calibre rifle rounds (82 rounds)

– Large quantity of cannabis products

– Packages of small plastic baggies for packaging

– Hydromorphone pills.

– Undisclosed amount of currency

Robbe Justin Beaver, 44, of Ohsweken is charged with:

– Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order

– Proceeds of crime under $5000

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use

– Distribution – illicit cannabis

Also facing charges is Denise Lynne Webster, 37, of Ohsweken is charged with:

– Proceeds of crime under $5000

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

– Possession – Controlled Drug and Substance Act

– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use

– Distribution – illicit cannabis

Beaver was held for a bail hearing on the 14th of May, 2020.

Webster was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a court date of July 9, 2020.

