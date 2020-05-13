Two Ohsweken people charged after police raid Six Nations house

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police Service ‘s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) have charged two Ohsweken people after executing a Drug Search Warrant at a Fourth Line residence May 13th, 2020 at 9:02 a.m..
Upon arrival police spotted a man attempt to enter the residence and then continue to flee around the side of the home, where he was taken into custody. Police said a woman was located inside a vehicle in the lane way, and cocaine was located on the hood of the car.
Ogwadeni:deo (CAS) attended and assisted with a young child that was present at the property.
A search of the residence revealed:
– .22 calibre rifle
– .22 calibre clip
– .22 calibre rifle rounds (82 rounds)
– Large quantity of cannabis products
– Packages of small plastic baggies for packaging
– Hydromorphone pills.
– Undisclosed amount of currency
Robbe Justin Beaver, 44, of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order
– Proceeds of crime under $5000
– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use
– Distribution – illicit cannabis
Also facing charges is Denise Lynne Webster, 37, of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Proceeds of crime under $5000
– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
– Possession – Controlled Drug and Substance Act
– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use
– Distribution – illicit cannabis
Beaver was held for a bail hearing on the 14th of May, 2020.
Webster was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a court date of July 9, 2020.