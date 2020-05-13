National News
Police

Two Ohsweken people charged after police raid Six Nations house

May 13, 2020 455 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police Service ‘s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) have charged two Ohsweken people after executing a Drug Search Warrant at    a Fourth Line residence  May 13th, 2020 at 9:02 a.m..

Upon arrival police spotted a man attempt to  enter the residence and then continue to flee around the side of the home, where he was taken into custody.  Police said a woman was located inside a vehicle in the lane way, and cocaine was located on the hood of the car.
Ogwadeni:deo (CAS) attended and assisted with a young child that was present at the property.
A search of the residence revealed:
–   .22 calibre rifle
–  .22 calibre clip
–  .22 calibre rifle rounds (82 rounds)
–  Large quantity of cannabis products
–  Packages of small plastic baggies for packaging
–  Hydromorphone pills.
–  Undisclosed amount of currency
Robbe Justin Beaver, 44, of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order
– Proceeds of crime under $5000
– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use
– Distribution – illicit cannabis
Also facing charges  is Denise Lynne Webster, 37, of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Proceeds of crime under $5000
– Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
– Possession – Controlled Drug and Substance Act
– Firearm, weapon, ammunition : careless use
– Distribution – illicit cannabis
Beaver was held for a bail hearing on the 14th of May, 2020.
Webster was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a court date of July 9, 2020.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds announce $2.3M help to combat COVID 19 outbreak in northern Saskatchewan

May 14, 2020 7

OTTAWA- The federal government says it is contributing $2.3 million in funding to support a response…

Read more
National News

First Nations, governments to sign agreement reached during pipeline protests

May 14, 2020 23

Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, centre, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn…

Read more

Leave a Reply