Mann Cup, Ontario and B.C. lacrosse seasons cancelled due to COVID 19

The 2020 box lacrosse seasons for Ontario’s Major Series Lacrosse and British Columbia’s Western Lacrosse Association have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The leagues announced the decision in a joint statement Tuesday. The 2020 Mann Cup, awarded annually to the Canadian men’s senior box lacrosse champions, has also been cancelled. The MSL and WLA seasons were originally scheduled to begin later this month. The leagues said revised schedules were drafted as the they worked towards planning the Mann Cup series, which was to be held in September and hosted by the MSL champion. However, the league’s commissioners determined it would not be possible to play box lacrosse in 2020. The statement said MSL commissioner Doug Luey and WLA commissioner Paul Dal Monte reached the decision in consultation with…



