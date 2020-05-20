Bread & Cheese 2020 Messages of Strength & Hope

Victoria Day Bread and Cheese delivers food, fun and laughter amid COVID-19 By Donna Duric Writer Bread and Cheese 2020 will certainly go down in history as volunteers delivered truckloads of bread and cheese to homes across Six Nations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Even with the threat of the virus spreading coupled with rain there was laughter, high spirits and gratitude across the Six Nations community. Instead of long line-ups signalling the 124 year old tradition Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) took to vans, trucks and wagons to deliver thousands of loaves of bread and two and a half pound bricks of cheese to homes marking an event whose roots are grounded in Six Nations independence. Monday’s physical distancing event was a twist on an…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice