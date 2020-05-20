COVID-19 impact costs Six Nations economy

By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers The COVID-19 shutdown of Six Nations local economy has cost retailers, manufacturers and employees over $100 million in lost revenue and wages in just two months. Adding to the growing losses is the effect of prolonged security blockades at community entrances keeping potential customers out while Ontario is opening up. Two Rivers Community Development Centre, which provides loans for Indigenous businesses on Six Nations, has estimated up to $56 million in lost revenue and wages for small businesses with less than 50 employees in the past two months. Push that figure up to over $100,000 when you figure in Six Nations tobacco and manufacturing industry. Grand River Enterprises, (GRE) Six Nations largest manufacturing employer is losing millions of dollars every day the plant…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice