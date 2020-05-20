Rama First Nation opens smoke shops

MNJIKANING FIRST NATION-The Chippewas of Mnjikaning First Nation smoke shops have re-opened after weeks of the community working to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The shops closed April 8 in what was at first billed by Chief and Council of Rama as a one-week closure but it spread to May 15.

Smoke shops opened their drive-through service and traffic was lined up, but owners said more than manageable on the first day.

“After weeks of striving to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, we are happy to announce that we shall be re-opening on May 19 in a limited capacity to serve tobacco products only,” said a post on Rama Moccasin and Smoke’s Facebook page. The shop posted “Social distancing protocol shall be in place and extremely adhered to so we can protect customers, staff and community. More safety compliance information and procedures will be shared … as we strive to get all band council requirements in place.”

All of the smoke shops on the First Nation were busy throughout the day with drive-through or curbside pickup.

In a letter to businesses Chief Rodney Noganosh and council said “Chief and Council are working with local tobacco storefront businesses for the health and protection of our members and visitors from COVID-19. Chief and Council would like to acknowledge our storefront businesses for their support in taking this step to help stem the transmission of COVID-19. We ask their patrons to do their part.”

Tobbacco and pot shops have continued to operate on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Six Nations of the Grand River shops voluntarily closed in March and remain closed as of today May 20, 2020.