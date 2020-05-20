Daily
National News

Six Nations and Tyendinaga federal schools closed for rest of school year

May 20, 2020 85 views

It’s official. All federal schools on Six Nations and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Kathleen Manderville,  Indigenous Services Canada Director of Federal schools announced the closure in a letter to parents today, Wednesday May 20, 2020. She said the schools are closed for the 2019-2020 school year “to protect the safety and wellbeing of the children and families of Six Nations of the Grand River and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.”

She said the decision was made in consultation with Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill and  Tyendinaga Chief Don Maracle.

The decision came a day after Ontario announced  schools in the province would remain closed for the rest of the current school year.

“I encourage all families to connect to our online learning resources being provided,” said Manderville.  ISC had said earlier it was providing iPADS to families in both communities to access online learning. At Six Nations the iPads have yet to be provided.  ISC Linda Britt said the iPADS  have arrived but they are still organizing how to get them to homes.

 

 

