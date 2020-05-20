Six Nations Rivermen season cancelled

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Another blow to lacrosse lovers today. The Ontario Series Lacrosse has decided to end its season adding to the long list of leagues that won’t be played this summer. This ends the Six Nations Rivermen season along with team’s like the Six Nations Arrows, and Six Nations Chiefs. In a press release, released by OSL, they said, “Ontario Series Lacrosse has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season.” They were deciding a number of factors including rescheduling, but it appears that the OSL have decided to not drag it on any further. This is of course because they want to keep the safety of others as a top priority. “The overarching theme behind all cancellations and closures is the health and well-being…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice