Two Ohsweken residents charged in drug bust

Two Ohsweken residents are facing numerous drug-related charges after Six Nations Police conducted a search warrant at a home on Fourth Line Road this morning. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, as Six Nations Police’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrived at the residence to find a man trying to flee the property. Police also found a woman in a vehicle in a laneway and found cocaine on the hood of the car. According to a police press release, a young child was on the property at the time the search warrant was executed. Police said local child protection agency Ogwadeni:deo became involved. A search of the residence revealed: a .22 calibre rifle a .22 calibre clip .22 calibre rifle rounds (82 rounds) a large quantity of cannabis products packages of small…
Related Posts
Feds to announce additional pandemic funding for off reserve Indigenous People
May 21, 2020 51
OTTAWA- The federal government is to provide more financial support to help off-reserve Indigenous People weather…
South Dakota gov. takes tribe checkpoint flap to White House
May 21, 2020 24
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in standoff with two American Indian tribes who have set up…