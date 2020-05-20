Local News
ticker

Two Ohsweken residents charged in drug bust

May 20, 2020 206 views

Two Ohsweken residents are facing numerous drug-related charges after Six Nations Police conducted a search warrant at a home on Fourth Line Road this morning. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, as Six Nations Police’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrived at the residence to find a man trying to flee the property. Police also found a woman in a vehicle in a laneway and found cocaine on the hood of the car. According to a police press release, a young child was on the property at the time the search warrant was executed. Police said local child protection agency Ogwadeni:deo became involved. A search of the residence revealed: a .22 calibre rifle a .22 calibre clip .22 calibre rifle rounds (82 rounds) a large quantity of cannabis products packages of small…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Feds to announce additional pandemic funding for off reserve Indigenous People 

May 21, 2020 51

OTTAWA- The federal government is to provide more financial support to help off-reserve Indigenous People weather…

Read more
National News

South Dakota gov. takes tribe checkpoint flap to White House 

May 21, 2020 24

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in standoff with two American Indian tribes who have set up…

Read more