First positive COVID-19 case on Six Nations in five weeks

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-After five weeks without a single additional case of COVID-19 on Six Nations, a positive test was confirmed on the territory this morning (Thursday).

Six Nations Elected Council has not released any details on the positive case other than to say public health officials are completing the required contact tracing for the infected individual.

The test brings the total confirmed cases on Six Nations to 12 since the pandemic began. There has been one death, and 10 resolved cases.

At the end of March, Six Nations erected barricades around the community in an attempt to keep visitors and the virus out of the reserve. Many have taken to social media to say the barricades are what kept the number of cases at zero for the past five weeks.

Six Nations Elected Council said in a statement posted to social media that despite the province re-opening many businesses, “it’s important that community members keep practicing social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, wear non-medical masks while in public and avoid non-essential travel.”

SNEC said as summer approaches, “it is evident this virus will not dissipate.”

To date, Six Nations has conducted 600 tests with 39 people placed in self-isolation.

SNEC says anyone experiencing symptoms may call the COVID-19 assessment centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Symptoms include: new or worse cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose or nasal congestion, sore throat, difficulty swallowing, headache, loss of taste or smell, unexplained tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pink eye or unexplained rash in children.

