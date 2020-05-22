Six Nations man guarding checkpoint charged with dangerous driving and intimidation

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -A Six Nations man who has been guarding one of the checkpoints into the community on Hwy. 54 for the past two months is facing numerous charges after he tried to prevent a vehicle from entering into the community earlier this week.

Jeffery Allan Henhawk, 41, was acting as checkpoint security on Hwy. 54 near Painter Road as part of Six Nations’ efforts to keep non-resident visitors and COVID-19 out of the community.

On Mon. May 18, Six Nations Police responded to a traffic complaint that had occurred just past the Hwy. 54 checkpoint at Painter Road manned by a team that included Henhawk.

Vehicles have been allowed through the checkpoints if they display security-coded passes on their dashboards verifying their residency on Six Nations, or, if they are an essential worker on Six Nations.

Police said a couple driving a truck displaying the purple “resident pass” had been waved through by Painter Road checkpoint security.

The vehicle continued eastbound down Hwy. 54 when a black pick-up truck, later determined to be driven by Henhawk, passed them on a curve on the roadway.

The black truck, once in front of them came to an abrupt stop, almost causing a collision, Six Nations police said in a media release.

The driver of the black truck exited his vehicle and approached the couple “in a loud and threatening manner,” police claimed.

The driver was identified as Henhawk, who was recognized as one of the workers at the checkpoint.

Henhawk was arrested and faces charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Intimidation. He was released on an undertaking to appear in Brantford court on July 30, 2020.

It’s not known why he stopped the vehicle or if the vehicle eventually made its way onto the Six Nations reserve. The Turtle Island News has attempted to reach out to Henhawk for comment.

Turtle Island News was told the complaining driver, one of two people in the vehicle, was a non-native man who had been living in the community until he was served with an eviction notice by Six Nations Elected Council a year ago.

