New Yukon Party leader says respectful leadership with First Nations essential 

WHITEHORSE The Yukon Party has a new leader after a week of online and phone voting by members.

Thirty-four-year-old Currie Dixon defeated two contenders for the top job and says his aim is to serve all Yukoners well.

Dixon says that will include establishing a productive and respectful relationship with First Nations.

The former environment minister was widely criticized for the party’s land-use plan of the Peel watershed region but a Supreme Court of Canada decision in 2017 ruled in favour of First Nations in the territory.

Currie takes the reins from an interim party leader after former Premier Darrell Pasloski lost his seat and stepped down on election night in 2016.

Dixon left politics that year to work in the private sector after also having served as minister of economic development and community services.

He says there are high expectations of the party, which must grow in order to defeat the Liberals in the next election. (CKRW, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.

