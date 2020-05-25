Six Nations Has Second Positive COVID-19 Case In One Week

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-After five weeks without a single additional case of COVID-19 on Six Nations, a positive test was confirmed on the territory last week and today, a second positive case has just been announced.

Six Nations Elected Council has not released details on either case but says Six Nations Public Health has begun contact tracing for both cases.

The two new cases have spurred Six Nations Public Health to announce new testing measures, encouraging anyone who wants to be tested to visit the assessment centre for a COVID-19 swab.

“Testing is quick, confidential and an important tool to keeping our community safe,” SNEC said in a press release.

Anyone contacted by Six Nations Public Health should immediately begin to self-isolate for 14 days while they await test results and to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The second positive case this week brings the total positive cases on Six Nations since the pandemic began to 13.

Only the latest two cases are active. 10 have resolved and there was one death.

To date, Six Nations Public Health has administered 662 tests, with 56 people directed into self isolation.

“However with the new directive from the province, we hope our testing does increase,” SNEC said in a statement. “It is evident that as summer progresses this virus will continue without regard for any one person. Public mass gatherings need to be discontinued and discouraged as this simply is inviting virus spread.”

Anybody noticing any symptoms of any kind related to COVID-19 – a new or worse cough, fever/chills, shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, sore throat/difficulty swallowing, headache, loss of taste or smell, unexplained tiredness, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea or abdominal pain, pink eye (conjunctivitis), unexplained rash in children- is asked to contact the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Public Health guidelines:

-Take every measure to stay at home, especially if you feel ill

-Practice physical distancing of at least 2 meters and wear a mask if you must go out in public

-Wash your hands in warm water and soap for a minimum at least 20 seconds; or use Alcohol-Based Hand Rub

-Cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve or a tissue, throw the tissue into a waste paper basket and wash your hands.

-Clean and disinfect commonly touched areas in your home and workplace often throughout the day.

At the end of March, Six Nations erected barricades around the community in an attempt to keep visitors and the virus out of the reserve. Many have taken to social media to say the barricades are what kept the number of cases at zero for the past five weeks.

Six Nations Elected Council said in a statement posted to social media that despite the province re-opening many businesses, “it’s important that community members keep practicing social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, wear non-medical masks while in public and avoid non-essential travel.”

