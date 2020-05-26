Brantford police charge man in homicide

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service have charged a 19-year-old city man in the stabbing death Monday, May 25, 2020 of a Brantford man found dead in his home from multiple stab wounds.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at about 12 am the Brantford Police Service was contacted by Perth County OPP who had stopped an individual in a traffic stop as a result of a traffic complaint. As a result of information received Brantford Community Patrol Officers attended a Wayne Drive home in Brantford where they found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 54-year-old man from Brantford, was deceased.

As a result of the investigation, Brantford police arrested and charged a 19 year old man from Brantford with Murder – 1st Degree and Failing to Comply with Bail Conditions under the Criminal Code.

City police said the victim and accused were known to each other, and as a result police do not believe this incident poses a risk to public safety. A publication ban is in place and as a result the names of the victim and the accused will not be released.

Members of the Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of the area is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Brantford Polic

Add Your Voice