Councillors question Lifelong Learning Task Force

By Donna Duric Writer At least two elected councillors are questioning the work of the Lifelong Learning Task Force, which was set up to help plan the takeover of education on Six Nations. The task force, created last year, brought a report to council on its recent activities but Coun. Helen Miller criticized the report for not containing a plan to take over education on Six Nations. Instead, said Coun. Miller, it appeared as though the task force was “acting like a school board” when she saw notes in the report that appeared as though the task force was creating curricula for local schools. “I thought you were coming up with a plan on how you were going to take over education,” said Miller. “And then take it to the…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice