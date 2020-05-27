Local News
It’s Bread & Cheese 2020…again!

May 27, 2020 100 views

Bread and Cheese Round Two sees everyone served By Donna Duric Writer Not even COVID-19 was going to stop Six Nations annual Bread and Cheese give-away…even if it took two deliveries. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was determined to get bread and cheese delivered to every household on Six Nations. And although it took two full days over two weekends to do it, everyone on the reserve got their bread and cheese. It was the one event this spring that was salvaged from the wreckage of COVID-19. The annual tradition, which sees hordes of people descend on the Gaylord Powless Arena to pick up loaves of freshly baked bread and hearty chunks of cheese during the Victoria Day weekend, was almost cancelled this year due to COVID-19 but SNEC decided…

