Non-Native man in altercation with checkpoint guard charged with death threats in incident a year ago

May 27, 2020 414 views
The Highway 54 checkpoint.

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -In a bizarre twist Six Nations police have charged a COVID-19 checkpoint guard for stopping a truck being driven by a non-native man who had been evicted from Six Nations. Turtle Island News has learned the man who had been evicted, Ted Richardson, 72, of Caledonia is also facing a charge of uttering a death threat in an unrelated Hwy 54 incident over a year ago. He is scheduled to appear in court June 8, 2020. Here’s how it all unravelled. Jeffery Allan Henhawk, 41, had been manning Hwy. 54 checkpoints for the past two months prior to last week’s incident. Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council put the checkpoints in place two months ago in a move to…

