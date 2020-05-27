Risks complicate reopenings WHO warns 1st wave not over

By Elaine Kurtenbach THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BANGKOK-The risks of reigniting coronavirus outbreaks are complicating efforts to fend off further misery for the many millions who have lost jobs, with a top health expert warning that the world is still in the midst of a “first wave’’ of the pandemic. “Right now, we’re not in the second wave. We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally,’’ said Dr. Mike Ryan, a World Health Organization executive director. “We’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,’’ Ryan told reporters, pointing to South America, South Asia and other areas where the number of infections is still on the rise. Mindful of the risks, Americans settled for small processions and online tributes instead of parades…
