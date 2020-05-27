COVID-19
Six Nations and Tyendinaga federal schools closed for rest of school year

May 27, 2020 97 views

It’s official. All federal schools on Six Nations and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Kathleen Manderville,  Indigenous Services Canada Director of Federal schools announced the closure in a letter to parents Wednesday May 20, 2020. She said the schools are closed for the 2019-2020 school year “to protect the safety and well being of the children and families of Six Nations of the Grand River and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.” She said the decision was made in consultation with Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill and  Tyendinaga Chief Don Maracle. The decision came a day after Ontario announced  schools in the province would remain closed for the rest of the current school year.”I encourage all families to connect to our online learning resources…

