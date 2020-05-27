Two positive COVID-19 cases on Six Nations after five weeks of none

By Donna Duric Writer After five weeks without a single additional case of COVID-19 on Six Nations, a positive test was confirmed on the territory last week and a second positive case was announced Monday. Six Nations Elected Council has not released details on either case but says Six Nations Public Health has begun contact tracing for both cases. The two new cases have spurred Six Nations Public Health to announce new testing measures, encouraging anyone who wants to be tested to visit the assessment centre for a COVID-19 swab. “Testing is quick, confidential and an important tool to keeping our community safe,” SNEC said in a press release. Anyone contacted by Six Nations Public Health should immediately begin to self-isolate for 14 days while they await test results and…



