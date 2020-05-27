Waste transfer tentatively to begin in July 2020

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations is poised to begin transferring waste to the Niagara region at $71 per tonne beginning in July. Contracts with Walker Environmental and Norfolk Disposal have yet to be signed but the new waste haulage system will see Six Nations waste transferred to a waste disposal site in Thorold by July 1. The waste transfer station on Fourth Line Road was originally set to begin operating in February 2020 but numerous change orders have delayed the project. Two change orders for the Landfill Site Closure and Transfer Station Project are the result of adjustments needed for the custom scale house. One of the changes added traffic signs and electrical to the custom scale house being built at the entrance to the new Transfer Station. The…



