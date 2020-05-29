Six Nations confirms third positive COVID-19 case this week

After almost five weeks without a single case, Six Nations Public Health is confirming the third positive case of COVID

-19 in one week.

Six Nations Elected Council said in a statement the public health office confirmed the third positive result Thursday

afternoon.

Public Health has completed contact tracing for the positive case and all contacts have been asked to self-isolate. Six Nations Public Health has not indicated if any of the three cases are a result of contact through outside travel or community transmission.

Anyone contacted by Public Health for the protection of the community at large should immediately begin to self-isolate for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms and report new or worse symptoms promptly to the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre, so that testing can be completed, the statement noted.

New provincial expanded testing allows anyone to be tested for COVID-19, regardless if they are showing symptoms.

“We are hoping to see an increase in testing as a result, which will paint a more accurate picture for our community,” the statement read. “To date we have completed 726 tests.”

Six Nations said with the warmer weather upon us, people must remain on guard, “as this virus will continue without respect for any one person. There should be no large gatherings in the community, as this increases the risk for the virus to spread.”

The community is also reminded that First Nations people are at a heightened risk when it comes to COVID-19 due to various underlying health issues and socio-economic factors.

“We need to continue to protect our community by staying home and saving lives.”

Anyone noticing any symptoms of any kind related to COVID-19 – a new or worse cough, fever/chills, shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, sore throat/difficulty swallowing, headache, loss of taste or smell, unexplained tiredness, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea or abdominal pain, pink eye (conjunctivitis), unexplained rash in children- is asked to contact the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909 for support to be tested.

The community is reminded to continue with the public health guidance on prevention:

-Remaining at home whenever possible

-Exercising at least 2 metres of social distancing when around others in public

-Wearing a non-medical mask when they must be out in public

-Regular and thorough hand washing throughout the day

-Covering coughs/sneezes into the elbow or a tissue, throw tissue in lined waste paper basket and complete hand washing

-Frequent cleaning and disinfection of commonly touched items at home and in the workplace

-Prompt reporting of any symptom of COVID-19 to the Six Nations Assessment Centre

