Turtle Island News annual tree give-away huge success

Turtle Island News writer Donna Duric helps out with tree selection during Turtle Island News’ annual tree give-away Friday May 29, 2020 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- With only a handful of cedar trees left by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Turtle Island News annual tree give-away has been a huge success.

Turtle Island News was unable to hold its annual Earth Day Festival and Free Tree Give-Away this year as a result of COVID-19 but with social distancing and safety measures in place this year’s 2020 give away went off without a hitch Friday May 29, 2020.

“We are very proud of our community,” Turtle Island News publisher Lynda Powless said Friday. “They responded with safety measures in place. We saw some wonderfully creative face masks and everyone was terrific when it came to wearing masks, gloves and keeping distance.”

Turtle Island News gave out 2,500 trees including white pine, cedars, maple and tulip trees and blueberry bushes this year through morning rains that turned to a balmy Friday afternoon.

A big Nia:weh to everyone who came out to help Mother Earth by planting a tree.

