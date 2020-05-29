Daily
National News

Turtle Island News annual tree give-away huge success

May 29, 2020 48 views

Turtle Island News writer Donna Duric helps out with tree selection during Turtle Island News’ annual tree give-away Friday May 29, 2020 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- With only a handful of cedar trees left by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Turtle Island News annual tree give-away has been a huge success.

Turtle Island News was unable to hold its annual Earth Day Festival and Free Tree Give-Away this year as a result of COVID-19 but with social distancing and safety measures in place this year’s 2020 give away went off without a hitch Friday May 29, 2020.

“Our community is absolutely terrific,” says Turtle Island News Publisher Lynda Powless. “We asked that everyone practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves to the annual tree give-away and they did. They did everything they could to help keep us all safe while giving away trees.” The annual tree give-away is Turtle Island New’s way of replacing any trees used by the newspaper during its publishing and helps Mother Earth at this critical time. This year’s giveaway was also held with the help of Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

“We are very proud of our community,” Turtle Island News publisher Lynda Powless said Friday.  “They responded with safety measures in place. We saw some wonderfully creative face masks and everyone was terrific when it came to wearing masks, gloves and keeping distance.”

Turtle Island News gave out 2,500 trees including white pine, cedars, maple and tulip trees and blueberry bushes  this year through morning rains that turned to a balmy Friday afternoon.

A big Nia:weh to everyone who came out to help Mother Earth by planting a tree.

 

