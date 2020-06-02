Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis Concerned City Not Alerted To Isolation of Farm Workers in City

Mayor Kevin Davis’ Statement on Haldimand-Norfolk migrant farm workers

BRANTFORD, ONT-Upon learning Sunday evening that a number of farm workers from Haldimand-Norfolk were quarantining in Brantford due to testing positive or being exposed to coronavirus COVID-19, of course my first and foremost concern was the health and welfare of the citizens of Brantford, and what, if any, level of risk this development posed to our community. I consider protecting our city and its residents as my overriding primary duty.

I feel strongly that The City of Brantford, and in particular our Emergency Operations Committee (EOC), should have been provided more notice that this action was intended prior to the affected workers being moved into a hotel in Brantford. I am also not convinced at this point that every possible avenue was explored to isolate the farm workers in the Haldimand-Norfolk area.

Let me be clear in saying that this is in no way the fault or responsibility of the labourers who come to this province and work hard to provide for themselves and their families. Response to a situation like this should have been considered and planned out, long before the farm worker program was reopened, and those plans should have been shared with each community in a coordinated manner.

I am encouraged to hear today that the Haldimand-Norfolk Heath Unit (HNHU) is working very closely with Brantford public health officials to vigilantly monitor this situation, and that best practices are strictly being followed to limit the risk of this situation causing increased community spread of COVID-19 in Brantford. We have worked very hard and continue to make sacrifices to contain the virus in our area, evidenced by our lower than average number of COVID-19 positive cases compared to other like size municipalities. I do not want what this community has achieved to be jeopardized, especially as we have limited medical capacity in our city to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Further More, this situation could potentially compromise our ability to manage a farm outbreak within the jurisdiction of our own Health Unit. We certainly take pride in being a good neighbour, and want to provide support to Haldimand-Norfolk when and where we can, however, I am still concerned that our local healthcare system could be overwhelmed, should a number of the farm workers quarantining in Brantford become seriously ill.

I will be asking the province to investigate the handling of this matter and why it was that we are dealing with the consequences of a farm outbreak outside of our community.

-Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis

