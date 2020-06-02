Daily
Ex-couple caught up in spat ends in car crash

June 2, 2020

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Charges are pending after a spat between an ex-couple resulted in a car crash.

On May 31 just before 4 p.m., Six Nations Police were called to the scene of a crash at Fifth Line and Onondaga Road.

Police said that prior to the crash, one vehicle was chasing the other vehicle.

Police spoke to the driver of a black Ford Focus at the scene.

A 19-year-old man advised police that he observed an ex-girlfriend of his in the other vehicle travelling southbound on Chiefswood Road.  The man began to speed up and turned east on Fifth Line. The female driver also sped up and pulled alongside the Ford Focus throwing garbage at the vehicle.
As the Ford Focus reached Fifth Line and Onondaga Roads, the male had to slam on his brakes to try and avoid hitting a vehicle at the intersection. The crash was unavoidable, police said, and the Ford hit the other vehicle in the intersection.

As a precaution, a female passenger in the second vehicle was assessed by ambulance; the others declined any medical assistance.
Charges are pending following further investigation of the incident.

 

