Haldimand OPP Highlight National Indigenous History Month

Staff Sergeant Belinda Rose and Inspector Phil Carter

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is marking National Indigenous History Month in June. OPP said they are marking the “unique heritage and culture along with the incredible contributions by indigenous peoples, it is also an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices and strength of past and present-day indigenous communities.”

“The OPP is proud of the relationships we have built over the years with our indigenous communities. We will strive and continue to build on these relationships in the communities we serve and beyond” – comments Haldimand County OPP Detachment,Staff Sergeant Belinda Rose.

Add Your Voice