Daily
National News

Man and woman stabbed on Six Nations

June 2, 2020 726 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing on the territory Sunday that left two people with stab wounds.
On May 31, around 9:30 a.m., Six Nations Police received information of a stabbing on First Line Road.

Two victims had suffered stab wounds and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Paramedics treated a man and woman for stab wounds at the scene before they were transported to Hamilton General Hospital.
Police said a female suspect showed up to the residence and damaged the male victim’s truck. She also assaulted him with a bat.
Police said the suspect swung the bat three times at the male victim before he was able to take the bat away.  The suspect then stabbed the man in his left arm and chest.
The suspect then went into the house and a struggle ensued with the female victim, who yelled out she was being stabbed.
The knife was wrestled away from the suspect and she was pushed outside the residence.

The two women struggled again on the gravel driveway fighting over the bat.

The suspect eventually left the residence in a red Ford Escape.
The female victim was listed in stable condition and the male victim received non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Turtle Island News’ own Darren Doxtater presented Six Nations paramedics with trees as part of our annual give-away and to mark Paramedic Services Week 2020. The theme for Paramedic Services Week 2020 is Pandemic: Paramedics on the Front Line. Nia:weh to all our Front Line Workers! (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Celebrating Turtle Island News annual tree give away

June 3, 2020 22

Rain or shine annual Tree-Give-Away a hit with Six Nations Turtle Island News annual tree give-away usually…

Read more
By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations businesses that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have taken impressive measures to protect employees and customers from the spread of the novel coronavirus. The measures have been in place for months, before Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (SNEC/HCCC) developed a draft Health and Safety Code of Conduct for businesses to follow before a decision to completely re-open the local economy is made. SNEC decided last week local businesses can open June 8th, but only to local customers after an inspection of their business is held. The Six Nations economy has been at a standstill since the community was locked down to outside visitors at the end of March to stop the spread of the virus on the territory. Hundreds of businesses shut their doors voluntarily at the request of SNEC/HCCC or, because there was no viable way to carry on business without non-resident traffic into the community. The few essential businesses that remained open – namely, a handful of gas stations and convenience stores – have employed strict safety measures to protect against virus transmission during the pandemic. Their impressive measures may reflect a standard for the rest of the community. Turtle Island News visited a number of local businesses to see what measures they already had in place. At Route 54 customers wanting gas are asked to remain in their cars and those wanting entry to the store have to follow strict conditions including limiting people in the store and requiring use of sanitizer inside. At ICKY’s Tobacco and Variety on Second Line health measures are everywhere and optional use is not allowed. From a washstand outside that customers must use before entering the store, to masks and gloves, provided by the store, waiting inside for customers along with sanitizer. Use is not optional, owner Kelly MacNaughton says. “I have employees to protect. Anyone coming into the store must follow these rules, or leave.” Arrows are on the floor and all employees wear masks. The measures are community wide. At Gas, Grub N Goodies, a convenience store in the heart of Ohsweken, an array of impressive safety measures are also in place. The store is only allowing one customer at a time inside. Staff wear masks. Signs warn customers not to come inside if they are suffering any symptoms of COVID-19. A Plexiglass shield at the main counter separates customer and cashier interaction. Staff even spray and disinfect each bill or coin that comes across the counter. The store has already had an experience with COVID-19 when an employee tested positive a month ago and the store voluntarily closed to isolate for 14 days even though the employee had not been at work. At Styres Gas Bar strict measures are in place. Customers are asked to remain in their vehicles while attendants pump gas. Inside the store, customers are immediately greeted with a stop sign and hand sanitizing station. Arrows on the floor direct customers into the product section of the store before making their way around to the cash register. A sign on the floor six feet away from the counter asks customers to wait before the customer ahead of them is finished being served, which maintains the recommended six-foot physical distancing barrier recommended by health experts. Chiefswood Gas and River Range Gas have also asked customers to remain in their vehicles while attendants pump gas. Six Nations Elected Council is currently collecting feedback from local businesses before finalizing its health and safety code of conduct, which will require inspections and even “gold stars” for businesses that pass inspections. It’s not known when the code of conduct will be ready or when Six Nations Elected Council plans to open the community to outside traffic again.
Local News

Six Nations businesses, industry already practicing COVID-19 safety

June 3, 2020 35

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations businesses that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have…

Read more

Leave a Reply