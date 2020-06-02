Man and woman stabbed on Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing on the territory Sunday that left two people with stab wounds.

On May 31, around 9:30 a.m., Six Nations Police received information of a stabbing on First Line Road.

Two victims had suffered stab wounds and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Paramedics treated a man and woman for stab wounds at the scene before they were transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police said a female suspect showed up to the residence and damaged the male victim’s truck. She also assaulted him with a bat.

Police said the suspect swung the bat three times at the male victim before he was able to take the bat away. The suspect then stabbed the man in his left arm and chest.

The suspect then went into the house and a struggle ensued with the female victim, who yelled out she was being stabbed.

The knife was wrestled away from the suspect and she was pushed outside the residence.

The two women struggled again on the gravel driveway fighting over the bat.

The suspect eventually left the residence in a red Ford Escape.

The female victim was listed in stable condition and the male victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Add Your Voice