Six Nations man facing firearms charges after massive OPP tactical unit search

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 36-year-old Six Nations man is facing several firearm charges after a massive Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), search including helicopter and TRU team on Indian LIne Road (Town LIie) near Seneca Road Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The OCEB, with the assistance of the OPP Haldimand County Detachment, charged the a 36-year-old man with firearms-related offences following a search warrant at an address on Indian Line Road on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

On Thursday May 28, 2020, six different OPP units and the Six Nations Police service began a search of the area. Turtle Island News heard from residents in the area that a man all dressed in black had been seen running through the area. OPP and Six Nations Police Service, with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), West Region Criminal Operations (WRCO) and an OPP Aviation Services helicopter, were all involved in executinga warrant at the address.

As a result, OPP have charged 36-year-old Leslie Johnson of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges.

