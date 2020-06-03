Cam Bomberry inducted into Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame

By Josh Giles Writer Cam Bomberry is joining a prestigious list of players and coaches from Six Nations as he is the latest to be inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Cam is being inducted for his accomplishments as a player but he has a lot of coaching work to add to the list. Getting the call from the Hall of Fame sort of came to a shock with Bomberry. “It was quite a surprise. I wasn’t even aware that my name was up for discussion. I was just visiting with my boy and family when the call came and I was just like, ‘oh wow thanks.’” Bomberry is going in as a player who racked up a lot of hardware with Six Nations. In Junior A, with…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice