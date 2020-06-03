Sports
ticker

Cam Bomberry inducted into Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame

June 3, 2020 2 views
Bomberry alongside the 1997 Rochester Knighthawks when he won the NLL Championship. (Submitted Photo)

By Josh Giles Writer Cam Bomberry is joining a prestigious list of players and coaches from Six Nations as he is the latest to be inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Cam is being inducted for his accomplishments as a player but he has a lot of coaching work to add to the list. Getting the call from the Hall of Fame sort of came to a shock with Bomberry. “It was quite a surprise. I wasn’t even aware that my name was up for discussion. I was just visiting with my boy and family when the call came and I was just like, ‘oh wow thanks.’” Bomberry is going in as a player who racked up a lot of hardware with Six Nations. In Junior A, with…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Sports

Tom Longboat Run to continue virtually

June 3, 2020 9

The annual Tom Longboat Run held in Six Nations has decided to go on, with a…

Read more
National News

The Strawberry Moon will Appear This Week, Followed by a Rare Annular Solar Eclipse

June 3, 2020 24

Jun 03, 2020 12:58 AM EDT Science Times: On Friday, June 5, a full moon, known…

Read more