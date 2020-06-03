Celebrating Turtle Island News annual tree give away

Rain or shine annual Tree-Give-Away a hit with Six Nations Turtle Island News annual tree give-away usually marks Earth Day but with the COVID-19 pandemic the April event had to be postponed. Friday, despite showers and a pandemic over 2,000 trees were given away with pandemic safety measures in effect. The results were not only trees finding a new home but some pretty fascinating masks had their debut as Six Nations people showed up to get their tree and celebrate Mother Earth. Here it is in photos!…



