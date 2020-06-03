Business
COVID-19

COVID-19: Beloved Ohsweken restaurant shutters its doors after 30 years

June 3, 2020 767 views
COVID-19 claims first business with closing of TNT. Bonny Hill and her mom Yvonne decided to close the business after 30 years. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer It’s been a village mainstay for lunch and dinner for over 30 years. The wood-paneled fast food joint was tucked away in a skinny little alcove in the Ohsweken village plaza but everybody knew where it was. It was the place to go if you were doing business in the plaza and got a little rumbling in your tummy. It was a top choice for the local workforce grabbing a quick bite at lunch, and it was famous for its hearty Indian Tacos – thick, fluffy pieces of frybread loaded with seasoned meat, cheese, veggies and toppings of your choice. Sadly, TNT Fast Foods, with its family-run atmosphere, award-winning customer service and wide selection of quick and tasty home-cooked meals has become one of the first…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Innu boy’s death in N.L. group home renews calls for delayed inquiry 

June 4, 2020 53

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-The death of a 15-year-old Innu boy while in the care of Newfoundland and…

Read more
National News

Ontario reports 356 new COVID 19 cases, 45 more deaths 

June 4, 2020 69

TORONTO- Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths. That brings…

Read more